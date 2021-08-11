Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 19,653 Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC cut its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the period. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 5.42% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. 2,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28.

