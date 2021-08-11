stETH (Lido) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $166.40 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $166.40 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,208.92 or 0.06919757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00151314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00157424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.51 or 0.99758848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.17 or 0.00860768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 755,569 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

