Steven Worth Buys 5,000 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) CEO Steven Worth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OSPN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 388,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,733. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.78. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $805.02 million, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in OneSpan by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.