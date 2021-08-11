Stewardship Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 2.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.13. 458,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,541,234. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.83.

