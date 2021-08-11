Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 138,631 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 138,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,034,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,091 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73.

