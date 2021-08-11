Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,363 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. 3,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,629. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

