Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $28.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $444.80. The stock had a trading volume of 164,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $445.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

