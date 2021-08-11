Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $7.73 Million Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 60,978 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICVT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,813 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.