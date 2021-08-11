Stewardship Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,630 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $155,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NULG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,828 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.