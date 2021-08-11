Stewardship Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Stewardship Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 156.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KORP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.50. 2,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.58.

