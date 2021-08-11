Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades OLO (NYSE:OLO) to “Buy”

OLO (NYSE:OLO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OLO opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.65.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,307,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

