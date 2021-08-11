Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.68

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.68 and traded as low as C$7.40. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.47, with a volume of 53,155 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$534.13 million and a PE ratio of 13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.68.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

