Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0968 on Top Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Stipend has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $1,641.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0968 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,473.44 or 1.00022719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01060308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.71 or 0.00343736 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00403342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006758 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074004 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,651,871 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

