Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stitch Fix worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $1,426,721.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $660,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,732,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,388.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,317 shares of company stock worth $29,600,596 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFIX opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

