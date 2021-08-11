STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.74 ($45.58).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of EPA STM opened at €36.43 ($42.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €32.06. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.