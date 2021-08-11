STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:STM opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

