Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 11th (CLPBY, CPYYY, NGD, UTL, VEI, VER, VERU, VET, VINP, VIVO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 11th:

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has 1,144.00 price target on the stock.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a reduce rating. They currently have 55.00 price target on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

