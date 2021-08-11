Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 11th (MATW, MBNKF, MBOT, MITEY, MLAB, MNSB, MODV, MOV, MPLN, MRUS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 11th:

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CareCloud Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems. The company’s products and services including revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management at www.carecloud.com. CareCloud Inc., formerly known as MTBC Inc., is based in Somerset, New Jersey. “

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. “

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

