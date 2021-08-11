Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,246 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 638% compared to the average daily volume of 1,389 call options.

Shares of HYZN stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 175,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,899. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $19.95.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.