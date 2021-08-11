Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,422 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,881% compared to the typical volume of 249 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000.

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

