Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STOK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,813. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.