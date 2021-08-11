Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.

Stoneridge stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Stoneridge has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $719.85 million, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

SRI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

