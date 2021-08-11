Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.
Stoneridge stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Stoneridge has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $719.85 million, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 1.42.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
