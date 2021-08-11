STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.99% of STORE Capital worth $92,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,436,000 after buying an additional 119,104 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. 841,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,115. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.77. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

