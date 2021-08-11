Storj 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $67.27 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002662 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $394.45 million and approximately $67.27 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00888690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00112412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,558,766 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

