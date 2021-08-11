Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 3,972 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $97.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,418. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

