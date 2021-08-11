Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 410 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock traded up $15.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.95. 32,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.69.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

