Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 476 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.76. 775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

