Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 22,711 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aflac by 13.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 463,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,690,000 after acquiring an additional 338,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 99,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,503. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

