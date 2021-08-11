Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires Shares of 4,192 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,192 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Target by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $265.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.95.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

