Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. 81,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,333. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

