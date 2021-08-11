Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,489 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,437,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,275. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

