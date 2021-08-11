Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,558 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

