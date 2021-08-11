Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 2,092 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,419. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.86.

