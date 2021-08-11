Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 24,546 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 12,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. 543,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,469,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

