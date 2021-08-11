Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys Shares of 176,146 iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 176,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,427,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.16% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $146.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,661,566. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.58. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $167.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.