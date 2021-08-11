Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $435,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $10.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $606.25. The company had a trading volume of 118,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $631.63. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

