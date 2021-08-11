Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,265,000.

VO traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.72. The company had a trading volume of 83,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

