Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.77 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 740,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,802. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

