Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $14.52 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $190,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 162,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,720,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

