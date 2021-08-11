Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $18.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.61. 215,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $407.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.