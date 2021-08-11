Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,731.57. 39,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,491. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,528.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.