Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,994 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 617,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,909,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,122,000 after buying an additional 165,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 544,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.86. 2,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.52. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $115.65.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

