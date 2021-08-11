Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $5.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,726 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. 739,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,652,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

