Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.04. 422,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.