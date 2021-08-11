Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $7.40 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BATS GOVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. 3,560,752 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.