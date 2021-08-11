Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.16. 75,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,098. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

