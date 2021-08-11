Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $42,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,148,000 after acquiring an additional 694,098 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,066,000.

VMBS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,821. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

