Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. 2,268,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,262,957. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $351.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

