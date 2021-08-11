Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $1.64 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $13,034,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,102,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,293,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 40,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,449. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

