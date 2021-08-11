Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $149,067,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,850 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,534,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.